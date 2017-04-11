Ft. Campbell commanders train with Titans

Nearly 60 Fort Campbell commanders from the 1st Brigade Combat Team Bastogne showed up for strength training with the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday morning.

It was part of a two-day program meant to encourage and discuss leadership in corporate and government agencies.

While commanders talked about leading in the community, they also received some training tips they can take back to base.

“We’re going to do some NFL-style drills and we’re going to play some games against each other, some competition,” said Col. Al Boyer. “Just giving my commanders a glimpse of how an NFL team operates, how they train, just so we can take some techniques back to our soldiers and make them better fit for our combat missions.”

This is the first time this brigade team has trained with the Titans, but it’s not the first time for soldiers on the base. Other brigades have had the opportunity to show the Titans their best football skills.

