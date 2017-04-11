TBI, FBI investigating Fentress County Jail

An FBI van was parked outside the Fentress County Jail on Tuesday. (Source: Fentress Courier)

The TBI and FBI are conducting an investigation at the Fentress County Jail.

An official with the FBI on the scene told the Fentress Courier the agency is following up on “allegations of impropriety.”

The TBI told Channel 4 it is assisting federal agencies in Fentress County, but offered few additional details.

Witnesses said they have seen agents coming and going from the jail carrying boxes and files.

Fentress County Executive J. Michael Cross said he does not know what the FBI is searching for.

Channel 4 has a crew on the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.