Soot caused house fire that killed parents, 3 children in Henry County

The fire killed a Henry County couple and three of their children. (WSMV)

Officials say soot that built up inside the pipes of a wood-burning stove caused the house fire that killed five people in Henry County last week.

The fire started just after midnight Friday on Highway 119 near the Kentucky state line.

Jimmy Pollack Sr. and his wife, Carrie, were found dead in a bedroom. Three of their children - 14-year-old JJ, 3-year-old Callie and 4-year-old Ivey - were also killed.

Two of their other children, Lily and Rose were able to escape. They ran next door to their grandmother's house to get help and tried throwing a rock through a window to get back inside but weren't able to get in.

The family was reportedly using the stove to heat their home.

A fund has been set up to help with expenses for Rose and Lily. Donations can be made in the name of their grandmother, Mary Pollack, at the Security Bank & Trust in Paris, TN. Call 731-642-6644 for more information.

