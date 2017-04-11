Judge grants Cory Batey's attorney more time for retrial motion - WSMV Channel 4

Judge grants Cory Batey's attorney more time for retrial motion

Cory Batey returned to court on Tuesday morning. (WSMV) Cory Batey returned to court on Tuesday morning. (WSMV)
Former Vanderbilt University football player Cory Batey was back in court Tuesday morning to start his request for a new trial.

His new attorney, Peter Strianse, says every convicted defendant has the right to an appeal and Batey is exercising his right.

Strianse did not argue his motion for a new trial on Tuesday. Instead, he asked Judge Monte Watkins for more time. Strianse said he is busy with another trial and needs several more weeks to get through the Batey files from the last trial.

Watkins is giving the attorney until the last week of May to get a new motion submitted.

Strianse has only represented Batey in the appeals process of the case. He has been going to the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution to work on the appeal with Batey.

"It's a little cumbersome when you have to visit somebody at a state prison. It's not like visiting somebody at a local jail. There is a lot of ramp up and setting up and appointment, getting processed in and out, particularly at a maximum security facility. So that's been a cumbersome process," Strianse said. "I see Mr. Batey regularly, but it's difficult to work on the appeal and get to see him as much as I need to."

Strianse said there will be a number of issues they plan to bring up about the case when he writes his complete motion for a new trial.

Batey and his co-defendant, Brandon Vandenburg, are serving 25-year sentences at Riverbend.

