Judge grants Cory Batey's attorney more time for retrial motion

The retrial for Cory Batey began on April 4, 2016. Here are photos from throughout the course of the trial.

Here is a day-by-day summary of what happened during the first trial for Brandon Vandenburg and Cory Batey in January 2015.

Here are the people who are involved in the sex crimes case involving Vanderbilt football players.

Brandon Vandenburg is one of four former Vanderbilt football players who is charged in the rape of an unconscious female student in June 2013.

Brandon Vandenburg is charged with five counts of aggravated rape in connection to the sexual assault of a female student in 2013.

Opening statements for the retrial for Cory Batey began on April 4, 2016. Batey is one of four former Vanderbilt football players who is charged in the rape of an unconscious female student in June 2013.

Former Vanderbilt University football player Cory Batey was back in court Tuesday morning to start his request for a new trial.

His new attorney, Peter Strianse, says every convicted defendant has the right to an appeal and Batey is exercising his right.

Strianse did not argue his motion for a new trial on Tuesday. Instead, he asked Judge Monte Watkins for more time. Strianse said he is busy with another trial and needs several more weeks to get through the Batey files from the last trial.

Watkins is giving the attorney until the last week of May to get a new motion submitted.

Strianse has only represented Batey in the appeals process of the case. He has been going to the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution to work on the appeal with Batey.

"It's a little cumbersome when you have to visit somebody at a state prison. It's not like visiting somebody at a local jail. There is a lot of ramp up and setting up and appointment, getting processed in and out, particularly at a maximum security facility. So that's been a cumbersome process," Strianse said. "I see Mr. Batey regularly, but it's difficult to work on the appeal and get to see him as much as I need to."

Strianse said there will be a number of issues they plan to bring up about the case when he writes his complete motion for a new trial.

Batey and his co-defendant, Brandon Vandenburg, are serving 25-year sentences at Riverbend.

