2 dead, 1 injured in domestic-related shooting outside Cookeville plant

Three people were shot in the parking lot of the Ficosa plant in Cookeville. (WSMV)

Two people were shot in a domestic-related incident in the parking lot of the Ficosa manufacturing plant in Cookeville on Tuesday morning.

According to the Cookeville Police Department, Angelique Deplae shot Tyler Stults and Rebecca Crowley before turning the gun on herself.

Stults, 20, has died from his injuries, police confirmed in a press release issued Wednesday morning. Crowley, 35, is in stable condition at a hospital in Chattanooga. Police said Stults died just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Both Stults and Crowley were employees of the factory.

Witnesses told police the shooter, 30-year-old Deplae, opened the driver's door of a vehicle in the parking lot and began firing. Police said she then walked toward the front of the vehicle and shot and killed herself.

Police called this an "isolated domestic violence incident." They said Stults and Deplae had been in a relationship.

Deplae was divorced. Records show she filed an order of protection against her ex-husband last February. The order noted the two had five children.

An employee told Channel 4 she was sitting in her car when she heard gunfire just feet away.

“I just saw a friend of mine get shot, then another guy that was sitting with her got shot, and then the girl on the ground. That’s all I saw,” the woman said.

The police department said in a news release that the scene is secure and that there is no further danger to the community.

TN Rep. Ryan Williams, R-Cookeville, released this statement:

I have been notified about the devastating events that unfolded in our community earlier this morning. My heart aches for the victims of this senseless tragedy, and my thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected. I would like to thank our law enforcement community and our first responders for their rapid response.

Fred Zicard, executive vice president of Ficosa North America, issued the following statement:

We were devastated to hear of the tragic event that occurred outside our facility in Cookeville today. The incident is currently under investigation and we’re cooperating fully with the local police department. The safety of our employees is our highest priority at all times and our thoughts and prayers are with those who are impacted by the tragedy.

Ficosa opened its Cookeville plant in October 2016, replacing an assembly plant that was in Crossville. This is the company's largest facility in North America. The company manufacturers rear-view systems for multiple car models.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Cookeville Police Department at 931-526-2125.

The Ficosa plant is secure. There is no outside threat. More details when they're available. Please pray for all those involved! — Mayor Ricky Shelton (@rickyshelton) April 11, 2017

At approx 10:35, there was a shooting at the FICOSA plant. Three people were shot. The scene is secure. There is no danger to the public. — Cookeville Police (@CookevillePD) April 11, 2017

There has been a shooting at the Ficosa plant. More details when they're available. Please pray for all those involved! — Mayor Ricky Shelton (@rickyshelton) April 11, 2017

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.