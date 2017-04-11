Officials: Student brought gun onto Hendersonville middle school property

Police say a student is in custody after allegedly bringing a gun on the property of Hawkins Middle School on Tuesday morning.

According to the school district, a neighbor noticed a student leave something near a fence at the edge of campus.

A school resource officer and the school's principal later found the gun and called the police department for help.

Investigators were able to identify the student using surveillance footage from a security camera.

The school was placed on "alert status" for three hours until officials determined there was no threat to the school.

"At no time was the gun brought into the building, and the student made no threats against the school or any individual at the school," said Sumner County Schools spokesman Jeremy Johnson in a news release.

Police said the 13-year-old student had stolen his grandfather’s pistol. He was transported to juvenile detention and will be charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and theft.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.