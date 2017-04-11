Saint Thomas Family Center staying open until September - WSMV Channel 4

Saint Thomas Family Center staying open until September

Reported by Heather Hourigan
The Saint Thomas Family Center will be staying open longer than expected. (WSMV) The Saint Thomas Family Center will be staying open longer than expected. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Parents are relieved after receiving news that their west Nashville daycare will stay open for a few more months.

This comes after Channel 4 spoke to Saint Thomas employees last week after they were told their company's daycare was closing in just 60 days.

They said it wasn't enough time and not in line with the hospital's values.

Just days after the story aired, parents of children at the Saint Thomas Family Center got a letter saying they will stay open until September, which gives them more time to find adequate child care.

