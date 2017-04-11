Clarksville High School honors former teammate Donny Everett

It was an emotional night on the diamond at Clarksville High School on Monday.

Before the Wildcats' game against Rossview, the school officially retired No. 14 for former pitcher Donny Everett.

Everett was the state's Gatorade Player of the Year just two seasons ago.

He tragically drowned in a lake last June toward the end of his freshman season at Vanderbilt University.

The community is continuing to honor the Everett family.

"He loved Clarksville High, and he loved all the players that he played with. He just loved it here, and it means a lot to have his number retired," said his father, Teddy Everett. "We had talked before that this could be a possibility with him still being around, and with him not being here, it's just really special."

Rossview, the opposing team, also wore No. 14 on their backs.

This upcoming Sunday would have been Everett's 20th birthday.

The Vanderbilt baseball team will honor Everett in a special ceremony when they play against the University of Florida at 2 p.m. Saturday. Everett's parents will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game. His No. 41 Vanderbilt jersey will be taken out of rotation in his honor.

