Caught on video: Man drives off from Texas police officers

Three Texas police officers are recovering after a man nearly ran over them.

Officers were trying to talk the man and get him out of his car.

The man had been in some kind of argument that had escalated to the point of getting police involved.

Instead of getting out of the car, video shows him hitting the gas instead, knocking at least one officer down.

There was also a child inside the vehicle, but officers were able to get him out just before the car took off and slammed into a cruiser.

Police chased after the man and fired a few shots. You can hear someone yelling, "cease fire," before the car takes off.

Three officers were hurt. They have since all been released from the hospital.

Investigators finally caught up to the driver, who is facing three counts of assaulting a peace officer.

