Victim in rape, abduction near Belmont University testifies

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the victim said she woke up and saw a man in her bedroom holding a razor blade around 4 a.m. Monday.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the victim said she woke up and saw a man in her bedroom holding a razor blade around 4 a.m. Monday.

The woman who says she was raped and kidnapped near Belmont University last month faced her alleged attacker in court on Tuesday.

"God loves you. You don't have to be lonely anymore. Let's pray together," the woman told the suspect.

The 26-year-old victim kept her composure while on the witness stand during the preliminary hearing for Jason Williams on Tuesday morning, recalling gruesome details of the attack on March 27.

The woman testified that she woke up to a man standing over her, telling her to take off her clothes.

When she told him, "I am a woman of God, do not touch me," she said Williams grabbed her neck and cut her with a razor blade during the struggle.

The victim said Williams sexually assaulted her several times. She said he also took photos and videos of her.

She testified that she asked Williams a series of questions about himself to try to get him to stop and tried other tactics, including offering him water, food and marijuana, to build his trust.

"I told him that God loved him. I'm a religious person and you know I do believe that this part of myself is true. But I do know that I was doing everything in the situation to build trust, to get out of it, to survive," she said.

At one point, Williams allegedly told her he had been fired from his job at Kroger and was struggling financially.

She said she offered to give him money because she was scared he would kill her.

Williams drove them in her car to a SunTrust Bank, which is where the woman withdrew $100. Williams reportedly wanted to continue driving.

Before Williams got out of the car on Nolensville Pike, she told the courtroom he asked her to take a picture together holding hands and then got out of the car. She called 911 on her way back to her apartment.

Williams did not look up at all during the hearing. He appeared to be writing something on a notepad.

Williams is being held in on $575,000 bond. He is charged with kidnapping, aggravated rape and robbery. The case will go before a Davidson County grand jury that will decide whether there is enough evidence for a trial.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.