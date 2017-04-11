Opening Day festivities planned for Nashville Sounds home opener

The Nashville Sounds will open up their first game of the season at First Tennessee Park on Tuesday night.

The first pitch will be thrown out at 6:35 p.m. against the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

The pre-game festivities will begin with a block party at 5 p.m., complete with live music, food and drinks. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

Mayor Megan Barry will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at 6:15 p.m.

Brandon Lay will be performing the national anthem.

After the game, fans will be treated to the first post-game fireworks show of the 2017 season.

We'll be there live, bringing you the excitement right here on Channel 4.

