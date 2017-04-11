SUV crashes into utility pole, causes power outages in Joelton

The wreck happened on Whites Creek Pike. (WSMV)

Hundreds were without power Tuesday morning after an SUV hit a utility pole in Joelton.

The wreck happened on the 7700 block of Whites Creek Pike near Baxter Road.

At one point, NES reported 366 power outages in the area.

No injuries have been reported from the wreck.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.