SUV crashes into utility pole, causes power outages in Joelton

SUV crashes into utility pole, causes power outages in Joelton

Posted: Updated:
The wreck happened on Whites Creek Pike. (WSMV) The wreck happened on Whites Creek Pike. (WSMV)
JOELTON, TN

Hundreds were without power Tuesday morning after an SUV hit a utility pole in Joelton.

The wreck happened on the 7700 block of Whites Creek Pike near Baxter Road.

At one point, NES reported 366 power outages in the area.

No injuries have been reported from the wreck.

