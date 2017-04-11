Police searching for south Nashville pawn shop burglars

Police are looking for two burglars. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Metro police are searching for the two men who burglarized a pawn shop in south Nashville.

Police said the suspects broke in through the glass door of Music City Pawn off Nolensville Pike and stole two airsoft rifles and a laptop just before midnight Tuesday.

According to the pawn shop owner, the store has been broken into at least three times since last fall.

Police are reviewing surveillance video to piece together what happened and identify the suspects. One of the men was wearing a blue jacket with two white stripes in front with blue pants, a white backpack and white shoes. The other man was wearing a gray toboggan, a gray shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-862-7400.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.