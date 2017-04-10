Technology helped expose AL gov. sex scandal

There was no campaign, no political rally and no election, but the state of Alabama has a new governor.

Lt. Gov. Kay Ivey officially took office Monday afternoon, soon after Robert Bentley resigned.

It all stems from an affair scandal that came to light last March.

“I have decided it is time for me to step down as Alabama's governor,” Bentley said.

He held on until the end, even saying as recently as Friday that he had no plans to resign. But Bentley stepped down before the state legislature could impeach him.

“I’ve not always made the right choices. I've not always said the right things,” Bentley said.

A 130-page report released Friday is filled with texts between Bentley and his former aide Rebekah Mason.

Mason calls Bentley a handsome, wonderful, amazing, delicious, funny, sweet man.

The governor responded, “You are wonderful my sweet love. I miss you.”

Mason finished with, “I am forever yours.”

Bentley's then-wife discovered the exchanges. Investigators say the former governor did not realize that his state cell phone shared messages with his wife’s iPad.

“I pray every morning for wisdom and guidance and forgiveness for the sins that I have committed,” Bentley said.

The Bentley affair is just one in a slew of political sex scandals that likely came to light because of technology.

As Channel 4's political analyst Kent Syler points out, former Judge Casey Moreland, Congressman Anthony Weiner and Gen. David Petraeus were all caught through their technological trails.

“Political sex scandals are as old as our republic, but cell phones, email and social networking sites have made it easier to cheat and easier to get caught,” Syler said.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.