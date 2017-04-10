3-year-old hit by truck, driver arrested

Aniyah Moore, 3, was injured when she was hit by a vehicle over the weekend. (WSMV)

Columbia police have charged a man accused of driving over a 3-year-old girl in front of her home Saturday afternoon.

William Jefferson is charged with driving on a suspended license and driving without insurance.

Aniyah Moore was flown to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. Her parents, Letavious and Catherine Pope, told Channel 4 Aniyah suffered a broken skull and pelvic bone, and lacerations to her face, back, and hands. Doctors believe she will make a full recovery.

“It was like a nightmare,” Letavious Pope said. “My first thought was that she was gone. She wasn’t responding, she wasn’t moving or anything like that.”

Letavious Pope told Channel 4 his mother was watching Aniyah and some other children play in the front yard when Aniyah ran into the street.

Catherine Pope said it took several moments for her daughter to regain consciousness after the crash.

“We just kept talking to her and talking to her and saying ‘We’re right here,’ and ‘Everything’s going to be OK.’” she said. “That’s when she started crying and the ambulance came.”

The Popes are now hoping their daughter’s story will serve as a warning to drivers and parents about the unpredictability of children.

“Never take your eyes off your kids,” Catherine Pope said. “Even if you turn your back for a split second, because in that split second this can happen.”

A GoFundMe page has been created to help pay for Aniyah's medical expenses.

