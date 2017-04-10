NFL releases Titans preseason schedule

The NFL announced the 2017 preseason schedule Monday afternoon and the Tennessee Titans will be featured in a nationally televised game against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 27 at noon.

The Titans open their preseason with a road contest against the New York Jets the weekend of Aug. 10-13.

In week two, the Titans returns home for a game against Carolina the weekend of Aug. 17-20. The Titans finish up the preseason with the game against Chicago and the preseason finale at Kansas City.

Final dates and times will be announced over the next month.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.