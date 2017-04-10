Judge expected to decide on testimony in Amber Alert case

A judge will soon decide whether the family attorney of missing teen Elizabeth Thomas can interview potential witnesses under oath.

It has been nearly a month since Thomas went missing with her teacher, Tad Cummins. Since then, her family has filed a petition asking to interview witnesses under oath.

Thomas’ family attorney said some of them are not being forthcoming about what they know regarding Thomas’ relationship with Cummins.

In court on Monday, a judge assigned Cummins an attorney, even though he is still missing and wanted by police.

A decision is expected to be made by May 1.

