Metro police, West End Synagogue continue Passover tradition - WSMV Channel 4

Metro police, West End Synagogue continue Passover tradition

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A Passover tradition in Nashville is still going strong after 23 years.

Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson bought breads, cereals and other leavened products from Rabbi Joshua Kullock and his congregation at the West End Synagogue on Monday.

The Jewish community began its Passover celebration on Monday. During the week-long holiday, they are not allowed to eat any leavened products.

Every year, the Metro Nashville Police Department buys all of the products from the synagogue for safe keeping. Anderson will give them back at the end of the week.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Metro police, West End Synagogue continue Passover traditionMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.