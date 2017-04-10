Metro police, West End Synagogue continue Passover tradition

A Passover tradition in Nashville is still going strong after 23 years.

Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson bought breads, cereals and other leavened products from Rabbi Joshua Kullock and his congregation at the West End Synagogue on Monday.

The Jewish community began its Passover celebration on Monday. During the week-long holiday, they are not allowed to eat any leavened products.

Every year, the Metro Nashville Police Department buys all of the products from the synagogue for safe keeping. Anderson will give them back at the end of the week.

