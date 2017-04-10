Police: Student brought unloaded pistol to Pearl Cohn HS - WSMV Channel 4

Police: Student brought unloaded pistol to Pearl Cohn HS

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A student at Pearl Cohn High School has been charged after police said he brought an unloaded pistol on campus.

A maintenance crew member found the .25 caliber semi-automatic pistol wrapped in a towel under the bleachers at the football field.

A 15-year-old 10th grader was identified after school personnel reviewed surveillance video. He told police he took the gun from another student who had hidden it in a nearby alley.

The student was booked at juvenile detention.

