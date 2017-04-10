Woman's body found at Center Hill Lake - WSMV Channel 4

Woman's body found at Center Hill Lake

SILVER POINT, TN (WSMV) -

A 35-year-old woman was found dead at Center Hill Lake on Sunday.

The victim, Aimee McCray, was reported missing after a friend searched the area around 9:30 a.m.

McCray had reportedly spent Sunday night on a houseboat at Hurricane Marina off Highway 56.

The DeKalb County rescue squad found her body near the boat dock around 3:20 p.m.

The accident remains under investigation, according to TWRA.

