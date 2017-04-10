Police looking for registered sex offender in Hendersonville - WSMV Channel 4

Police looking for registered sex offender in Hendersonville

Jason Felts (Source: Hendersonville Police Department) Jason Felts (Source: Hendersonville Police Department)
HENDERSONVILLE, TN

The Hendersonville Police Department is looking for a registered sex offender who has moved from his reported address.

Jason Felts was previously convicted of aggravated statutory rape.

Police do not have any specific information about where Felts could be now.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips can also be submitted by text to 274637.

