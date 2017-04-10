Pre-trial hearing underway for 2 soldiers charged with murder

Two Fort Campbell soldiers are facing a judge in connection to the death of a fellow soldier.

A pre-trial hearing is underway for Sgt. Jamal Williams-McCray and Spc. Charles Robinson.

Both have been charged with conspiracy, kidnapping and premeditated murder in the death of Shadow McClaine.

Williams-McCray was McClaine's ex-husband. She went missing in September, and her remains were found in January.

Lt. Col. James Ewing is presiding and will decide if there's enough evidence to send this to a general court martial.

Williams-McCray's defense is concerned about Ewing's impartiality because they say he acts as a federal prosecutor in his civilian life. Ewing is currently on full-time military leave.

Prosecutor Rebecca Farrell informed the court that Ewing was a former student of hers.

Ewing said neither of these things would affect his impartiality.

Williams-McCray is asking for a continuance. His attorneys say they have not been allowed access to the Criminal Investigation Department's files and that there might be evidence there that could help their client.

Ewing said he'd wait until it was time for them to make their opening statements to make a decision.

Robinson's defense has moved for dismissal based on weak evidence provided by the prosecution.

The prosecution declined an opening statement and is not calling any witnesses.

