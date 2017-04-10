Official: Suspicious package found at Mt. Juliet HS not dangerous

Mt. Juliet High School is closed for the day after a worker found a suspicious package.

Students and staff were all evacuated Monday morning for a "precautionary measure," according to school officials.

At least three people have been decontaminated after coming into contact with the package. Despite reports, school officials said no students have gotten sick.

Wilson County Schools spokeswoman Jennifer Johnson said the worker who opened the package felt her eyes burning and her eyes tingling, but she is expected to be OK.

A Wilson County deputy said the package was filled with white powder and came from Nevada. It's unclear what it is, but the sheriff's office is sending it off for testing.

Johnson later said hazmat crews had cleared the school and determined the materials in the package did not pose a threat.

Parents were asked to pick up their children. Any students who were not picked up by 11 a.m. were taken to Mt. Juliet Middle School.

The high school has been cleared to reopen for classes on Tuesday. Students who were forced to evacuate with their belongings inside will have access to them on Tuesday morning.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

MJHS has been evacuated after receiving a suspicious package as a precautionary measure. — Wilson Co Sheriff (@wilsonsheriff) April 10, 2017

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.