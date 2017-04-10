MNPS director delivers State of Metro Schools address

Nashville school officials unveiled their three-year plan on Monday, saying their new goal is to become the fastest improving urban school district in the county.

To do that, Metro Nashville Public Schools says improving students' reading and writing skills will be one of the focal points of next year.

Schools Director Dr. Shawn Joseph is proposing spending an additional $3.4 million for literacy programs, which includes every school hiring a new literacy coach.

He wants another $5.7 million dollars to dedicate to help the 1,0000-plus English learners and their families who join the Metro school district every year.

Joseph is also asking for $23 million to give all district employees raises.

Improving STEM programs and offering high school students more opportunities to earn college credits are also in the plan.

However, Mayor Megan Barry, who also spoke on Monday, says there is not enough money in the budget to pay for all of the district's proposals.

District leaders are meeting with the city to go over the budget on Thursday.

