MNPS director delivers State of Metro Schools address

A Nashville woman’s struggle with her elderly mother’s AT&T home phone service finally came to a head this week when the phone line was disconnected for the second time in a month.More >>
A dangerous game, called the Blue Whale challenge, is making headlines around the country. Two families are now blaming the online game for their teens committing suicide last week.More >>
A driver was injured after several pieces of plywood flew off a trailer and into the window of his box truck.More >>
Instead of demolishing a 100-year-old building full of history, the city of Gallatin decided to pick it up and move it.More >>
With temperatures in the mid-90s on Wednesday, pets are at a high risk of heat-related illnesses, even death.More >>
The TBI has arrested a Hohenwald man accused of sexual exploitation of a minor and violating the sex offender registry.More >>
Country music legend Loretta Lynn has postponed her album and canceled her tour after suffering a stroke earlier this year.More >>
The city of Nashville fought a losing battle this spring as a state law passed that lets people with gun permits enter city buses and its main bus terminal with their guns.More >>
Walgreens and Vanderbilt University Medical Center announced on Wednesday that a subsidiary of VUMC will operate and provide clinical services at 14 retail health clinics inside the pharmacy across Middle Tennessee, according to a news release.More >>
The hospital has filed a certificate of need application to add 72 inpatient beds and more outpatient services.More >>
Authorities with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Pensacola, Florida have confirmed Kenneth Lever - the man wanted for murdering three people this morning in Gardendale - is dead. Officials say he committed suicide in the parking lot of a Navy Federal Credit Union in Pensacola this afternoon.More >>
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County.More >>
Police are looking for two armed suspects who shot at the drive-thru window at a McDonald's in Joelton.More >>
A 3-year-old Florida boy is in a cast from the waist down for an injury suffered while jumping at a trampoline park, his family says.More >>
A fifth man has been granted immunity in the case of murdered nursing student Holly Bobo.More >>
