Hippo born at Tennessee zoo; naming contest underway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A hippopotamus has been born at a Tennessee zoo.
The Memphis Zoo says a Nile hippopotamus named Binti gave birth March 23 to a female calf, which made her public debut last week.
The zoo says it is holding a naming contest for the newborn through its website. Five names have been picked for consideration and the winning name will be announced Friday.
The zoo says about 80 hippos are currently on exhibit in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Online: https://www.memphiszoo.org/hippo
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
