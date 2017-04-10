Tennessee high court favors officer in 'no trespassing' case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Supreme Court has sided with police who found a methamphetamine lab on the property of man who posted a "no trespassing" sign near his driveway.

A Supreme Court news release says the majority ruled against James Robert Christensen, Jr. on Friday.

The opinion says in August 2013, two police officers drove down Christensen's unobstructed driveway past "no trespassing" signs, approached and knocked on his door without a warrant. When Christensen opened the door, the officers smelled methamphetamine.

The officer forced open the door and found a methamphetamine lab and several guns.

Before his trial, Christensen contended the evidence was seized during an unconstitutional search because of the "no trespassing" signs.

The opinion says the police were not trespassing and performed an allowable "knock-and-talk."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.