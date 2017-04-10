Haslam to host annual Easter egg roll at governor's mansion

Police are investigating an early morning break-in at an Antioch business. Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.More >>
Two state senators are asking the state to take a closer look at how corporal punishment is used on children with disabilities.
Mayor Megan Barry is asking for more than $26 million to upgrade equipment throughout Metro Government, including cameras that Channel 4 has extensively reported on.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County.
Workers were trying to replace utility poles at the intersection of Franklin Pike and Battery Lane when they struck the water main.
Hundreds of people came out to show their support for the Muslim community at the Islamic Center of Murfreesboro on Tuesday night.
The gray Toyota Camry was trying to get onto Interstate 40 East from Highway 70. The driver ended up going off the road, down the hill and hitting a tree.
A pilot project estimated to cost between $250,000 and $300,000 is looking to improve crowding and pedestrian safety on Broadway.
Two vehicles collided on South Tunnel Road overnight. It's not clear what caused the crash.
The victim was robbed and stabbed at the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Broadway.
