Police investigating after bullet-riddled car found on I-24

The victim's car was found on Interstate 24 near I-40. (WSMV)

Police are searching for a gunman after an unexpected discovery on Interstate 24.

Around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to Interstate 24 near the Interstate 40 split.

Police found a damaged car with two bullet holes and blood on it, but no one was inside.

According to a witness, someone picked up the victim and took him to a hospital in Hermitage.

The 25-year-old man reportedly had been grazed by a bullet.

Police said the man is not cooperating with the investigation.

The man initially told police he was shot at a bar in Midtown, but detectives said there is no evidence to support that claim.

At this time, police do not have any suspects in custody.

