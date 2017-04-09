Police ID 2 victims in shooting outside Hopkinsville nightclub

Two people were injured in a shooting outside of a Hopkinsville nightclub Sunday morning.

The shooting happened outside PJ's nightclub on Greenville Road around 1:30 a.m.

Police said they believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute that happened inside the club moments before shots were fired.

Both Greg White and Tim Brown are recovering from non-critical injuries.

White, 29, was shot in the legs. Brown, 31, was shot with a "bean bag" round in the chest.

Police said they are not releasing the name of the gunman until they can take the suspect into custody.

Investigators are still working to gather interviews with witnesses.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Christian County Sheriff’s Office at 270-890-1300.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.