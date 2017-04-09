West End apartment evacuated after fire

Investigators are trying to determine if this lantern was the cause of the fire. (WSMV)

Residents of Acklen West End apartments were forced to evacuate their homes after their building caught fire around midnight Sunday.

Firefighters were able to quickly get the flames under control.

The damage was contained to the roof area of the five-story building.

A lantern was found near the scene of the fire. Investigators are trying to determine if that played a role in the fire.

There were no injuries reported. None of the apartments had any damage.

Residents are now back in their homes.

