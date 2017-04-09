Missing 10-year-old boy in Madison found safe

Demetrius Johnson, 10, has been found hiding at a friends house on Sunday.

Metro Nashville Police Department were trying to locate the 10-year-old boy that went missing Saturday.

Authorities say Johnson ran away from home on East Palestine Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

He left a letter saying he just wanted to go somewhere to be alone.

Police were searching for Johnson on foot with K-9 Units and helicopters, but had not been able to locate him.

