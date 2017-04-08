6-year-old crash victim reunited with first responders

A 6-year-old who survived a tragic accident has been reunited with the first responders who helped save his life.

It was January of this year when his Camden Collins’ life changed forever.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 59-year-old Ronald Smith crossed over the center line, hitting the car belonging to Michael and Suzanne Collins.

The crash killed all three. The only survivor was 6-year-old Camden Collins.

Greg Burt was among the EMTs who responded to the scene.

“I popped the rear driver's glass, and that's where I found Camden,” said Burt. “(It was) hard work from the time we got there, hard work for Camden from start to finish. He's not done, he's got a long road to hoe.”

Camden Collins suffered a spinal cord injury and broken ribs, among other significant injuries.

He spent most of his time recovering at Rankin Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital in St. Louis, MO.

"When they say that they are a bridge to help you from hospital to home, that's exactly what they do," said Kim Kee, who is Camden’s maternal grandmother and guardian. "They don't just take care of Camden, they take care of the family also."

On Saturday night, Camden Collins got a chance to reunite with those who helped save his life.

A benefit concert and silent auction served as a backdrop to help welcome him home. The event raised more than $11,000.

“He does have a long road ahead of him," said his aunt, Caroline Kee. "But from where we started to where we are at now is just unbelievable.”

Camden Collins has been home for a little over a week now.

