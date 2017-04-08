Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run in Antioch

A woman has died Saturday morning after a hit-and-run driver struck her.

Ayda Abdelasayed, 55, was crossing the street on the 3100 block of Hamilton Church Road toward St. Pishoy Coptic Orthodox Church when she was hit around 7:45 a.m.

She was not in a crosswalk at the time and was hit by an eastbound small back car with a Tennessee license plate.

After the collision, the car stopped briefly, then drove off.

She was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she later died.

Anyone with information about the vehicle and/or the driver is urged to contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.

