Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at East Nashville apartment

Metro police have arrested the suspect in a deadly East Nashville shooting that happened over the weekend.

Tyrone Dunlap, 46, is charged with criminal homicide. He is accused of killing 21-year-old Robert Westmoreland IV.

Dunlap was found hiding in a closet inside his home on Shepard Street on Monday morning.

According to police, Westmoreland went with his aunt to Edgefield Apartments around 1:45 a.m. Saturday. Her boyfriend, Dunlap, allegedly began arguing with them.

Witnesses said Westmoreland and Dunlap continued to argue outside, which is when Dunlap shot Westmoreland.

Westmoreland was shot in the chest and died at the scene.

Dunlap was convicted of second-degree murder in 1988 and also has convictions for felon in possession of a weapon and drug possession. He is being held on $500,000 bond.

