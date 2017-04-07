TBI: Mother, grandparents of murder suspect attempted to hinder investigation

The mother and grandparents of a McMinnville homicide suspect are accused of trying to hinder the investigation.

The TBI began investigating the murder of Barry Cole on Feb. 6 after his body was discovered in his home on Lind Street in McMinnville.

Authorities later arrested Wesley Leverett and charged him with one count of criminal homicide.

As the investigation continues, authorities said Leverett’s mother, Debra Daniels, and his grandparents, Charles and Dorothy Daniels, attempted to hinder the investigation.

All three were arrested and charged on Friday with accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence. Debra Daniels is also charged with resisting arrest.

Charles and Dorothy Daniels were being held on $15,000 bond each. Debra Daniels was being held on a $35,000 bond.

