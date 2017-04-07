Petition: Tad Cummins manipulated Elizabeth Thomas

The TBI released this photo that shows Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas in school in January. (Source: TBI)

In a petition filed in Maury County Chancery Court, Elizabeth Thomas’ father cites specific examples that he said prove his daughter was taken against her will.

The petition states Tad Cummins would give Thomas money. Other students saw him rubbing her back and shoulders.

At one point, Cummins allegedly picked up Thomas at her home to go out for a meal, threatening that she would face repercussions at school if she did not go with him.

According to the petition, Cummins would show up at the Chick-fil-A where Thomas worked after he was suspended from Maury County Schools. Sometimes she would hide and ask employees to lie about not being there, the petition states.

Thomas allegedly told a sibling she was scared of Cummins and felt like she was in over her head.

While on her way to meet Cummins, Thomas told a friend she wanted to be taken back home and was having second thoughts about spending the day with him.

Thomas has been missing since March 13. Her father and his attorneys filed the petition because they want to have potential witnesses answer questions under oath about what they know.

The list of people they want to interview is sealed, but it does include several minors.

A judge is supposed to rule on the petition on Monday.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.