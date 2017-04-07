Metro police, TBI, DA reach agreement on police shooting investi - WSMV Channel 4

Metro police, TBI, DA reach agreement on police shooting investigations

Mayor Megan Barry’s office says the state’s key agencies have worked out an agreement on how to investigate police shootings.

Following the fatal shooting of Jocques Clemmons in February, Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk announced the TBI would take over investigations involving Metro police involving force.

The TBI and Metro police are investigating Clemmons’ death, but hit roadblocks because of problems working together.

The new agreement includes guidelines for future investigations.

