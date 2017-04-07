Autopsy: Man killed in domestic fight was stabbed, not shot

Police say an autopsy shows a man who died Tuesday night after a domestic dispute was fatally stabbed and not shot as originally thought.

Dallas Cato, 23, was allegedly in a dispute with his girlfriend, Sammeca Hall, at her apartment in the Sudekum public housing development late Tuesday night.

Police said Cato fired a pistol at Hall, hitting her in the legs, as he was leaving the apartment.

Cato was later found critically injured inside his car after crashing at the intersection of Carroll Street and 1st Avenue South. Police said his chest wound resembled a gunshot. He later died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Hall was not immediately interviewed in detail because of her injuries. She later told detectives that she stabbed Cato in self-defense during the domestic incident.

Police said Cato’s death remains under investigation.

