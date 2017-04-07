2 charged in robbery at Antioch apartments

Two people have been charged in a robbery at an Antioch apartment complex on Thursday night.

Police said the 35-year-old victim called police around 11:30 p.m. and said he had been pistol-whipped and stuffed into the trunk of his own car at The Club Apartments.

The man was able to escape using the emergency release while the suspect was still driving around the complex.

A short time later, officers spotted the stolen car and tried to stop it. The driver then led them on a chase before crashing on Interstate 40 in Hermitage.

Police arrested the driver, 18-year-old Dashawn Lytle, and his passenger, 16-year-old Brianna Felder.

Lytle is charged with aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated kidnapping, evading arrest, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and driving without a license. He is being held on a $115,000 bond.

Felder is charged in juvenile court with aggravated robbery.

Police are working to identify a third suspect in the robbery.

