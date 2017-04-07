Tennessee Tech football coach placed on administrative leave

Tennessee Tech head football coach Marcus Satterfield has been placed on administrative leave, according to documents obtained from the university.

In a letter dated March 26, 2017, the university’s human resources director said in a letter to the coach that it had come to the school's attention that he may have violated Tennessee Board of Regents and school policies for discrimination and harassment and workplace violence prevention.

Satterfield was named the school’s 12th head football coach in January 2016, replacing longtime coach and Cookeville native Watson Brown.

Satterfield completed his second spring practice with the teams a few days before being placed on leave.

Satterfield’s first Tennessee Tech team finished 5-6. He was previously the offensive coordinator at Temple University.

