Reward offered for information on murder of restaurant owner

Gitem Demissie, 41, was killed at his business. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

The family of a murdered restaurant owner is now offering a reward for information in the case.

Gitem Demissie was closing up the Ibex Ethiopian Bar and Restaurant in Antioch last month when a masked gunman shot and killed him inside the restaurant.

Demissie’s family has announced a $10,000 for information on who killed him and why.

Police released surveillance video showing the moments leading up to the murder. They said Demissie was targeted and called his murder an assassination.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.