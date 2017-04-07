Trump taps Tennessee lawmaker as Army secretary

A bittersweet moment tonight for family and friends of Dreyton Simms, who would have celebrated his 10th birthday today. Simms was the 9-year old boy swept away in the Duck River after heavy rains this week. This afternoon the community gathered together and released balloons at Fisherman's Park in his honor.More >>
Tonight, the two cyclists at the center of a hit and run on the Natchez Trace Parkway speak with Channel 4 news. They hope their experience can protect other bicycle riders, and promote a positive dialogue about sharing the road.More >>
Officers responded to a crash on Old Hickory Blvd. near Butlers Run in Hermitage.More >>
Rutherford County Sheriff's Office needs assistance in locating a burglary suspect.More >>
Police are investigating a fatal accident in South Nashville that happened on July 8 around 11:00 p.m.More >>
A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle on Natchez Trace Parkway on July 8.More >>
Could Music City become the next soccer city? More than 47,000 fans showed up to Nissan Stadium to watch the US Men’s National soccer team take on Panama during a Gold Cup match Saturday. That strong showing could pay dividends in the city's bid for a Major League Soccer franchise. ..More >>
Oak Grove Police responded to a call for the smell of marijuana at the Candlewood Suites on Fort Campbell Boulevard on July 7 around 3:30 p.m.More >>
Police responded to an accident around 1:10 p.m. on 8th Avenue South and Bass Street.More >>
Emergency Service units in Maury County received a call to a serious accident on James Campbell Boulevard on July 7.More >>
