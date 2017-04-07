Police: Man posing as attorney charged with rape

A convicted sex offender is accused of raping a woman while posing as an attorney.

Metro police said Wayne Willemsen, 43, is accused of raping a 31-year-old woman from Portland, TN, on March 28 after telling her he was an attorney two days earlier.

The victim said she paid Willemsen $800 to represent her in a Sumner County case.

The woman said Willemsen later showed up at her home, flashed a badge and threatened to arrest her if she didn’t go with them. The victim complied and was taken to Willemsen’s Madison home, where she said she was sexually assaulted.

The victim reported the rape to police last Friday. An arrest warrant charging Willemsen with rape was issued Wednesday night. He was arrested Thursday morning.

Police said Willemsen claims to be a paralegal.

Willemsen is on Tennessee’s sex offender registry because of his conviction in Michigan for fourth degree criminal sexual conduct involving a 16-year-old victim.

Willemsen is also charged with two counts of sex offender registration violation for allegedly failing to update the police department with required information. He is being held on a $180,000 bond.

Police are searching for other possible victims. Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Willemsen is asked to call Metro’s Sex Crimes Unit at 615-862-7540.

