Spider monkey exhibit dedication rescheduled to April 11

The dedication ceremony for the new spider monkey exhibit has been rescheduled for Tuesday, April 11.

The ceremony was postponed because of weather on Thursday, which is when the exhibit opened to the public.

The exhibit features Mexican spider monkeys that visitors can observe from a treetop with materials such as decorative masks.

Mayor Megan Barry is set to attend the dedication as well as members of the Nashville Zoo Board of Directors.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

