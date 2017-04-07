Tickets on sale for Brew at the Zoo

Tickets are available for the sixth annual Brew at the Zoo to be held in June at the Nashville Zoo.

The event will be held on Friday, June 2 from 6:30-11 p.m.

The event features animals, entertainment, local food trucks and over 100 craft beers. Guests will be able to walk the Zoo trail while sampling beer. Most of the Zoo’s animal exhibits will be open through sundown.

General admission to Brew at the Zoo is $65 per person and VIP tickets are $125 per person. This event is for adults ages 21 and over.

For information or to purchase tickets, visit www.nashvillezoo.org/brew.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation) All rights reserved.