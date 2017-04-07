2 injured after car crashes into west Nashville gym

Several people were injured when the car slammed into the building. (WSMV)

The car crashed through the front of the gym. (WSMV)

Two people were injured when a car crashed into a west Nashville gym Friday morning.

A small workout class of five or six people was inside CrossFit Barefoot on Charlotte Pike when the vehicle slammed through the glass just before 11:30 a.m.

Nick Freije was leading the class through warm-up stretches when it happened.

“We heard the loudest noise you’d ever heard in your life, and I thought, did a bomb just go off?” Freije said. “Then I turn and see the car driving through the gym.”

The driver of the Kia, 78-year-old Ronda Taylor, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She was reportedly bleeding from the head.

Most everyone inside was able to dodge the vehicle, but 30-year-old Owen Canavan was hit.

“I see Owen get hit by the car in the back of the gym and I thought, I thought he was done,” Freije said.

People at the gym said Taylor was trying to back the car out of a parking space when she accidentally drove straight ahead. Once she crashed inside, they said she hit Canavan, pinning him to the back of the wall and possibly breaking his leg.

“That same impact that hit Owen also was strong enough to break the wall,” Freije said.

Canavan was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.

Two children were also inside the gym but were not injured.

Police said there was no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement.

