Man accused in rape at Drake concert arrested in FL

Metro police say the man accused of raping a woman during a concert at Bridgestone Arena last year has been arrested.

Leavy Johnson was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force in Tampa, FL.

Johnson is accused of sexually assaulting a 38-year-old Indiana woman during the Drake concert on Aug. 14, 2016.

The victim told police that Johnson claimed he could take her backstage to get closer to Drake. She said Johnson then took her to a dark area of the building, which is where the alleged sexual assault happened.

Johnson was working for a subcontractor at the arena at the time of the incident.

The Davidson County Grand Jury returned a sealed indictment for 37-year-old Johnson in January.

Police received multiple tips about Johnson's whereabouts, pursuing leads in Illinois, Alabama and Florida.

Johnson is being held in Florida pending extradition proceedings.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

BREAKING: After weeks of investigation, accused rapist Leavy Johnson arrested by U.S. Marshal's FugitiveTask Force in Tampa, FL. pic.twitter.com/Vwih85NM5j — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 7, 2017

Johnson is charged with sexually assaulting an Indiana woman attending the Drake concert at Bridgestone Arena last August. pic.twitter.com/LMZIWOthUT — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 7, 2017

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.