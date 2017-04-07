Man accused in rape at Drake concert arrested in FL - WSMV Channel 4

Man accused in rape at Drake concert arrested in FL

Leavy Johnson was arrested in Tampa, FL. (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Leavy Johnson was arrested in Tampa, FL. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
Metro police say the man accused of raping a woman during a concert at Bridgestone Arena last year has been arrested.

Leavy Johnson was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force in Tampa, FL.

Johnson is accused of sexually assaulting a 38-year-old Indiana woman during the Drake concert on Aug. 14, 2016.

The victim told police that Johnson claimed he could take her backstage to get closer to Drake. She said Johnson then took her to a dark area of the building, which is where the alleged sexual assault happened.

Johnson was working for a subcontractor at the arena at the time of the incident.

The Davidson County Grand Jury returned a sealed indictment for 37-year-old Johnson in January.

Police received multiple tips about Johnson's whereabouts, pursuing leads in Illinois, Alabama and Florida.

Johnson is being held in Florida pending extradition proceedings.

