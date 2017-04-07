Henley's Cucumber-wild ramp soup

Cucumber-wild ramp soup
Yield: 6 guests
For the soup:
2c English cucumbers, seeds removed, roughly chopped
1c wild ramp tops
½ c flat leaf parsley
2c goat milk yogurt
2tbl honey
Salt & pepper to taste
Stale rye bread
Georgia olive oil
2tbl pickled ramp bottoms
Garnishes
Herbs from your garden
Edible flowers from your garden
Smoked trout
Start with tearing the stale bread into crouton size pieces. Over medium heat, add the oil, once warm sauté (or fry) the bread until crispy. Season with salt and pepper and place on a kitchen towel to drain.
In a blender, add the remaining ingredients and blend until smooth (like a smoothie). Strain through and fine mesh sieve. And place into the refrigerator for 2 hours to get cold.
In shallow soup bowls. Strewn the croutons, ramp bottoms, herbs and flowers. Drizzle with olive oil. Pour the soup into the bowl and serve.