Henley's Cucumber-wild ramp soup

Cucumber-wild ramp soup

Yield: 6 guests



For the soup:

2c English cucumbers, seeds removed, roughly chopped

1c wild ramp tops

½ c flat leaf parsley

2c goat milk yogurt

2tbl honey

Salt & pepper to taste

Stale rye bread

Georgia olive oil

2tbl pickled ramp bottoms

Garnishes

Herbs from your garden

Edible flowers from your garden

Smoked trout

Start with tearing the stale bread into crouton size pieces. Over medium heat, add the oil, once warm sauté (or fry) the bread until crispy. Season with salt and pepper and place on a kitchen towel to drain.

In a blender, add the remaining ingredients and blend until smooth (like a smoothie). Strain through and fine mesh sieve. And place into the refrigerator for 2 hours to get cold.

In shallow soup bowls. Strewn the croutons, ramp bottoms, herbs and flowers. Drizzle with olive oil. Pour the soup into the bowl and serve.