Henley's Cucumber-wild ramp soup

Henley's Cucumber-wild ramp soup

Posted: Updated:

Cucumber-wild ramp soup
Yield: 6 guests
 
For the soup:

    2c English cucumbers, seeds removed, roughly chopped
    1c wild ramp tops
    ½ c flat leaf parsley
    2c goat milk yogurt
    2tbl honey
    Salt & pepper to taste
    Stale rye bread
    Georgia olive oil
    2tbl pickled ramp bottoms

    Garnishes
    Herbs from your garden
    Edible flowers from your garden
    Smoked trout

    Start with tearing the stale bread into crouton size pieces. Over medium heat, add the oil, once warm sauté (or fry) the bread until crispy. Season with salt and pepper and place on a kitchen towel to drain.
    In a blender, add the remaining ingredients and blend until smooth (like a smoothie). Strain through and fine mesh sieve. And place into the refrigerator for 2 hours to get cold.
    In shallow soup bowls. Strewn the croutons, ramp bottoms, herbs and flowers. Drizzle with olive oil. Pour the soup into the bowl and serve.

 

